‘I wish nothing but suffering’

Matt Damon has jokingly declared that he needs “nothing but suffering” for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.



The actor once more commented on his longtime buddy’s relationship with the 52-year-old singer, however this time determined to undertake an ironic tone to reply how he feels about their romance.

During a short look on the American present ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, the host teased Matt by suggesting that regardless of the pranks, he’s relatively ‘very blissful’ for the couple.

“All right, i’m going to go But how else would I be? Like, would you be unhappy? Like, ‘I hate true love.’ It’s a piece of shit. Yes. I wish them nothing, other than you know, suffering,” the actor replied in jest.

Recently the star admitted that he reads a lot gossip about his buddy that he generally sends a number of messages to attempt to discover out the reality in regards to the rumors.

“Well, I mean, it’s real life stuff. We all have a lot of kids. We send text messages about almost everything. There’s so much in the press about him that I’m usually just checking out the facts I’ve read. ‘Did that happen?’ He’s like, ‘No, that didn’t happen,'” the actor mentioned.

The couple – who have been alleged to marry in 2003 however postponed their marriage on account of “excessive media attention” earlier than cancelling their engagement the next yr – reapproached in current months after Jennifer break up from Alex Rodriguez.

They brought on a stir earlier this week when paparazzi caught Affleck together with his hand on his girlfriend’s ass throughout a visit to have fun the singer’s 52nd birthday.

However, Matt insisted that he has no inside details about the couple’s timing or romance.

“All the photos that came out are the same as you see. I don’t know anything you don’t know,” Damon mentioned.

The actor not too long ago admitted that he’s “happy” that the couple are collectively once more.

“I am very happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of you,” he mentioned.

