In a new interview, Kylie Jenner is very candid in answering what smell boyfriend Travis Scott has! Come watch

Sincere in the identical means! In a video posted on Instagram of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” final evening (28), the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and mogul of the world of make, Kylie Jenner, answered a number of indiscreet questions on his private life through the “Burning Questions”, enjoyable and typical image of this system.

Accompanied by little Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter with rapper Travis Scott, the businesswoman took the chance to disclose an uncommon element when requested in regards to the physique odor of the beloved. At first, the socialite even tried to disguise and praised the artist. “He usually bathes in the morning, then smells of fresh bath and fresh cologne, “ stated she.

Following this, the brunette talked about her “guilty pleasure” (Portuguese), which is to look at make-up tutorials on YouTube. However, whereas answering the query, Jenner ended up going again and confessing that Travis has a “special smell”, not like the costly perfumes and the bathtub sabonetinho. “Wait, he also smells like marijuana, “ Fired. Help! Kkk Spy solely:

Later, Kylie additionally revealed that her daughter has been soiling her sofas with chocolate and, when requested what would have been the “best gift she’s ever received from a partner,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star did not even should assume: “It was Stormi”. Oh, that is cute!