Italian label sues model Kendall Jenner for alleged breach of contract and asks for $1.8 million | Pop & Art

Top American mannequin Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian vogue model Liu Jo for allegedly violating the phrases of a contract that required her to attend two photograph shoots, based on a lawsuit filed by the corporate.

The indictment, filed on Monday night time (2) in Manhattan District Court in New York, states that Jenner participated solely within the first of two deliberate periods, however by no means appeared for the second, which was purported to have occurred initially in March 2020, however was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liu Jo is asking for no less than $1.8 million in damages, based on the grievance.

The model, which the grievance has already paid Jenner $1.35 million for companies coated by the 2019 contract, stated it tried to reschedule the second photograph shoot a number of occasions, however didn’t get a response from Jenner. The firm stated it was unable to get reimbursement of its funds to the mannequin.

Reuters was unable to right away contact Jenner, 25, one of many world’s highest-paid fashions, who gained fame for being a part of the fact present “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The mannequin’s brokers, The Society Model Management, and its father or mother firm Elite World Group, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. A public relations agency representing Liu Jo was additionally not instantly out there for remark.