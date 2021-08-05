Jennifer Aniston severed relationships with those who refused to get vaccinated

posted on 04/08/2021 10:31 am



(credit score: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram/Play)

Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she has severed relationships with individuals who have refused to take covid-19 vaccine or who keep away from speaking about whether or not or not they’ve been immunized. In an interview with the journal Instyle, the actress lamented that there are nonetheless people who find themselves anti-vaccine or who refuse to consider in science.

“I feel it is your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we are not being tested daily. And it’s complicated because everyone has the right to have their own opinion – but they have a lot of opinion that it’s not based on anything but fear or propaganda,” he stated.

The artist usually expresses in interviews and on social networks concerning the significance of safety measures. “We all went through the fatigue of the news and panic during the pandemic because we hoped one day to wake up and hear something hopeful and all we got was more crazy,” he stated.

In May, Jennifer obtained the second dose of the vaccine and didn’t miss the chance to have a good time and share with followers: “It’s great to be fully vaccinated! We are very lucky and privileged to have access to covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. now.”





The actress additionally lamented the problem of vaccination in different nations: “Unfortunately, this is not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about who does not have or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and embrace their friends and family.”