Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rapprochement took place in February – Who

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Kate Best and Reproduction/Instagram)

The rapprochement of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has generated a lot hypothesis from the worldwide press since they had been noticed collectively on the street, a month after the singer formally broke off her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. According to the TMZ– actually the 2 – who dated between 2002 and 2004 – would have returned to talk in mid-February, amid the disaster of the star’s relationship, whereas she was filming within the Dominican Republic.

Sources near the singer revealed to the TMZ that JLo and Ben Affleck have been in common contact since early February when she flew to the Caribbean to document Shotgun Wedding, and that the content material of the conversations was loving and longing.

Still based on the car, after seeing photos of Jennifer within the Dominican Republic, he wrote to inform how stunning she seemed and the way a lot he wish to be there together with her. At the time, he was in Boston, recording The Tender Bar with George Clooney — and he or she was nonetheless engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

It is value remembering that on the time, followers and the worldwide press speculated the tip of the engagement of Jen and Alex Rodriguez, who got here to disclaim, however admitted that they had been going via a disaster. The former athlete even went to the Dominican Republic to speak to the singer, and the 2 had been even seen kissing on the venue.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Grosby Group)

Although they didn’t affirm the rationale for the breakup, a good friend of JLo’s revealed to People Magazine that she would have determined to interrupt up by not with the ability to belief Alex Rodriguez after rumors of betrayal. “Whether he cheated or not, it doesn’t matter. She will not tolerate the fear of it in the air between them,” the good friend continued, punctuating rumors that the previous participant would have cheated on the singer with Madison LeCroy. “She was very unhappy, and she doesn’t think it’s interesting to continue with him.”

Even although she returned to speak to Ben Affleck, the singer didn’t even have any bodily contact with him till they had been photographed collectively in a automobile throughout a visit to Montana final weekend.

Friends of Ben and Jen advised TMZ that the 2 have all the time maintained a friendship since they separated in 2004. Another level that precipitated the worldwide press to invest on the rapprochement of the 2 was a current report for the journal Instyle, by which the singer talked about a quote from Ben speaking about her: “She has a great talent, but also worked hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, for a long time last, to get the credit she deserves.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Getty Images)

Ben Affleck’s breakup

Ben Affleck can be not too long ago single. The actor was, till then, courting Cuban actress Ana de Armas, however ended their relationship after a yr collectively in mid-January 2021.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“This is something mutual and completely friendly,” a supply advised the publication. “They are at different times in their lives and there is a deep love and respect there.”

According to the web site of the The SunThe 48-year-old actor, well-known for dozens of movies, together with DC’s Batman, was already residing with the actress, 32, in his $112 million ($20 million) mansion in a classy Neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to ET News!, Ana reportedly broke up with Ben due to “age difference, life and career goals were no longer aligned”.

“Ana wanted to get engaged and have children. Some friends thought they were heading for it, but Ben is not ready now,” the supply mentioned, including, “They had few arguments and fought like any couple, but in the end the simple relationshipwas no longer working the way they both wanted. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time to move on,” mentioned a supply near the actress.