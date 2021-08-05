Keira Knightley says only ‘prostitutes earn more than men’

Keira Knightley insists that prostitution is the one job the place ladies earn greater than males. The British star spoke to Australian journal Stellar concerning the ‘complexity of being a lady within the trendy period’ whereas discussing her new movie, the comedy drama Misbehaviour, which takes place in present enterprise.

Talking about how she relates all this to real-life actions, the place she performed a lady who protested throughout Miss World 1970 reside on TV, Keira mentioned, “I read the script and totally agreed with this second wave of feminists (protesting) and still managed to make my money as a model (for Chanel).”

“I go to the red carpet, where you get a note and have cameras recording your whole body. I think that’s the complexity of being a woman in this modern era,” defined the actress and mom of two.

“Modeling remains the number one career in the world, the only one in which a woman can earn more than one man. Or prostitution,” he mentioned, including that look remains to be necessary on the planet we nonetheless reside in.

Keira added that whereas she is and is towards ladies’s objectification, she can also be grateful to have had such an illustrious profession that it has supplied her with so many great alternatives.

“Misconduct focuses not only on patriarchal systems and misogynistic attitudes, but also on how women deal with each other,” he defined.

New challenge

Keira Knightley will act within the new AppleTV+ drama , ‘The Essex Serpent’. The movie is a interval drama, and an adaptation of Sarah Perry’s e book of the identical title.

The streaming big is working with See-Saw Films – the producer behind ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘Top of the Lake’ – on the challenge.

As reported by Deadline, Keira will take the lead position and play Cora, a lady who just lately grew to become a widow.

Perry’s e book – set in 1893 – follows Cora as she strikes from Victorian London to the village of Aldwinter in Essex and is being free of an abusive marriage.

There, she is intrigued by a neighborhood superstition involving a legendary creature – the titular Essex Serpent – who’re mentioned to have returned to the realm.

The movie adaptation was written by ‘Mrs Wilson’ screenwriter Anna Symon, whereas ‘Dark River’ director Clio Barnard will likely be in cost.

The anticipated premiere will likely be in 2021.