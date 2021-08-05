Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet reveals there are good ideas for a season 2

On 04/08/2021 18:54

“Mare of Easttown” reached the zeitgeist throughout its seven-episode airing on HBO earlier this 12 months, and acquired 16 Emmy Award nominations for 2021, together with Best Miniseries and 4 performances. HBO’s head of programming, Casey Bloys, mentioned in June that he “had no conversations” for a second season up to now, however Kate Winslet not too long ago informed Entertainment Weekly that the creator of the collection Brad Ingelsby already has “some really cool ideas” about how the story might transfer ahead.

“At the end of the shoot, we thought, ‘Holy shit, we can never do this again.’ If HBO brings up the idea of a second season, we all simply have to say absolutely not. There’s no way we can do that,” Winslet mentioned. “And then there was a conversation, like, could there be? Especially when the program was getting such good answers… Creatively, Brad shared some really cool ideas. We’ll see what happens. I also have to find out if I can do that. Can I go through this again? It’s been very emotional for me to be her, and I have to find out if I can call it all over again and do it again.”

Winslet mentioned instantly after the top of “Mare of Easttown” aired that she would “love to come back” because the character. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the weirdest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role,” the Oscar winner informed TV Line. “There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and adorable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing it.”

As for what shocked her most in regards to the reception of “Mare,” Winslet informed Entertainment Weekly that she might by no means have predicted such a robust response to Mare’s sloppy look. Winslet and the staff purposely dressed the character, with lead hairdresser Lawrence Davis saying there have been strict orders to offer Mare “bed hair.”

“People were ecstatic at how we made Mare look like shit,” Winslet mentioned. “This was very important to us creatively. We wanted to keep it real and we were strict about it… Find the t-shirt that has a line that reaches the hip at the widest part. Don’t wear a bra, she just got out of bed. Why would she be wearing a bra? Perhaps because of COVID and how much this has been a struggle for people all over the world, there was something about Mare’s appearance that seemed to make people somewhat validated. That was very, very surprising. I didn’t think people would be so receptive and I’m grateful to be able to do that.”

The first season is all accessible on HBO Max.