Margot Robbie already wants to return to live Arlequina in new film







Photo: Divulgação/Warner / Pipoca Moderna

Actress Margot Robbie was so excited after attending the premiere of “Suicide Squad” that she determined to again down on her want to “take a vacation” from the Character Of Arlequina. Last June, she had advised Entertainment Weekly that she would take a break from the character after the movie’s launch.

“I think I’ve had a big enough break, I’m ready for more,” she mentioned now, enthusiastically, in a brand new interview, this time for Entertainment Tonight. “I did ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’, one after the other, so it was a lot of Harley in just a year, but that’s been a while. I’m always ready to return to her!” added the actress.

On one other event, Margot Robbie said that she wish to see The Archequin and Poison Era’s relationship portrayed within the cinema, a want shared by many followers of the characters.

In any case, the assertion signifies that Arlequina is just not one of many many predicted casualties among the many characters of “The Suicide Squad.”

In a video launched by Warner, director James Gunn revealed that he had killed a number of members of the group of villains within the movie and was amused by the general public’s apprehension in regards to the destiny of Arlequina and different favorites. “A lot of people think I’m going to kill Arlequina,” he mentioned, laughing, earlier than giving a depressing warning: “You’ll be surprised how many people don’t make it to the end.”

“The Suicide Squad” premieres this Thursday (5/8) in Brazilian theaters.