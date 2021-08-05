Mato Grosso records 28 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

The Secretary of State for Health (SES-MT) reported, as of wednesday afternoon (04.08), 494,767 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 in Mato Grosso, with 12,898 deaths because of coronavirus within the state.

An extra 1,104 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus have been reported within the State. Of the 494,767 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 in Mato Grosso, 9,938 are in dwelling isolation and 470,439 are recovered.

Among confirmed, suspected and discarded circumstances for Covid-19, there are 428 hospitalizations in public ICUs and 290 in public wards. That is, the occupancy price is 77.12% for grownup ICUs and 33% for grownup wards.

Among the ten municipalities with the very best variety of circumstances of Covid-19 are: Cuiabá (100,677), Rondonópolis (35,277), Várzea Grande (33,058), Sinop (23,680), Sorriso (1 7,259), Tangará da Serra (16,886), Lucas do Rio Verde (14,726), Primavera do Leste (13,210), Cáceres (10,748) and Barra do Garças (10,075).

With the loss of life of a 43-year-old affected person, Lucas do Rio Verde reaches 193 deaths because of Covid-19