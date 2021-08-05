Olivia Rodrigo cries after reading Cardi B’s tweet

Olivia Rodrigo cried with emotion whereas studying a tweet from Cardi B providing you with power and assist. The revelation was made by the singer in an interview with The American GQ journal. “Honestly, I cried. I literally saw and cried. I was like, “Thank you, Cardi. I’m not going to take heed to the., olivia mentioned.

Cardi B He had despatched her a tweet congratulating her on her success and advising her to not take heed to hatred on the Internet. “You’re doing nice on your age. Don’t let toxicity deal with you and do not let anybody limit you out of your voice., was the rapper’s tweet.

Mental well being concern

The lifetime of Olivia Rodrigo has completely modified because the starting of the yr when it burst with music “drivers license”. With this, she needed to be taught to deal quick with the professionals and cons of being a world-famous star. And that is all whereas the #FreeBritney – a motion that requires an finish to the safety of Britney Spears, one other Disney fruit, like Olivia.

“Britney’s situation was just horrible, and I’ve been following it closely. I think it’s so horrible. I think in the industry, people are improving on not taking advantage, manipulating and intimidating young women. But it’s still notorious, and I also witnessed it. Not at Britney’s level, obviously,” he mentioned.

The singer makes a degree of caring for her psychological well being, and remedy classes are a part of it. “I’ve seen dollars prioritized over people’s mental health. This has always been something I’ve been very aware of in my career, and I’m very lucky to be surrounded by people aware that my mental health is the most important thing. You can’t make art and have a good career if you’re not well.”informed.