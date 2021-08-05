Paris Fashion Week welcomes stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne – Who

+



Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Getty Images)

Actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Chastain, Florence Pugh and Suki Waterhouse have been a few of the celebrities who attended a Paris Fashion Week present on Monday (5). The quintet whimsical within the appears to be like to accompany the style occasion.

The season, which might be held from Monday (5) to Thursday (8), will function 34 collections fall-winter 2021/2022 of 33 manufacturers. Among them: Christian Dior, Azzaro Couture, Chanel (with two parades), Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad and Vaishali S they may current parades in entrance of friends, in chronological order, in accordance with the official calendar printed by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the French vogue regulator, which controls the calendar of the six annual seasons of Paris vogue exhibits.

With the exception of Valentino, which can parade in Venice, might be current all the standard maisons of high fashion and a very powerful unbiased, as Iris Van Herpen, Giambattista Valli, Stephanrolland, Alexander Vauthier, Viktor & Rolf, Raul Mishra, Julie of Libran, Fendi Couture and Maison Margiela. These and 16 others will launch digital movies from their collections, out there on their very own web sites, on social networks and on the FHCM platform. Most may even make bodily displays with prior scheduling, during which the collections might be utilized by fashions of the home.

Cara Delevingne at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Getty Images)