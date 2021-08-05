Rebels with causes. Using fame to change the world

Sean Penn – The ‘messiah’ of Haiti





On January 12, 2010, following an earthquake that lasted 35 seconds, 250,000 lives have been misplaced in Haiti. A couple of hours after this catastrophe, Sean Penn flew to Haiti and mobilized a robust community of medical doctors, firefighters and authorities officers to start appearing shortly, creating the J/P Haitian Relief Organization and the present Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). Since then, the actor has been linked to the muse, which at the moment works with a staff of greater than 150 staff to rebuild and rethink communities. At the time, President Rene Préval awarded Penn a medal for his work and efforts to maintain the nation within the media highlight. Two years later, the overseas minister named him “Ambassador General of Haiti.”









Angelina Jolie – The girl with the center in Africa





Angelina Jolie is without doubt one of the largest and most infamous human rights activists, supporting refugees and environmental causes. She has been concerned in various initiatives which have received her various titles, similar to particular envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Lady of the Order of St Michael and St. George and winner of the Jean Hersholt humanitarian award. She is the proprietor of the Harnas Wildlife Foundation, a wildlife orphanage and medical heart within the Kalahari Desert; adept on the conservation work of the Naankuse Wildlife Sanctuary nature reserve and, lastly, a financier of huge mammal conservation initiatives in Namibia.









Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wildlife Lover





It can be very tough to speak about environmental causes with out remembering the identify Leonardo Dicaprio. In 1998, the actor determined to create his personal basis – the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation – to help initiatives that save endangered species and implement modern options that assist restore the steadiness of threatened ecosystems. In addition, DiCaprio is concerned with different teams such because the Natural Resources Defense Council, Global Green USA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the International Fund for Animal Welfare. In 2010, delicate to the “decimation” of the world’s tiger inhabitants, the actor donated one million {dollars} to wwf to avoid wasting the animals from extinction. In 2014 he was appointed because the UN Representative on Climate Change.









Oprah Winfrey – The Philanthropist





A presenter, journalist, author, psychologist, amongst many different issues, Oprah was thought-about by Forbes to be some of the philanthropic girls on the planet. It’s no case for lower than _doa yearly greater than $50 million for varied shares and organizations, together with its Oprah’s Angel Network and the Leadership Academy, which runs a faculty for greater than 170 women in South Africa. In addition, in 2012, he received the Jean Hersholt Award, an honorary Oscar given to those that excel in humanitarian causes. Oprah additionally names a invoice, for which she fought within the U.S. Senate, which created a database of all individuals convicted of abusing minors.









Edward Norton – Biodiversity Ambassador





Edward Norton isn’t solely the protagonist of main Hollywood productions, similar to Fight Club (1999) or The Illusionist (2006), but in addition of varied causes associated to the atmosphere. Appointed in 2010 UN Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, Norton is a board member of a wildlife conservation fund and has launched a digital social platform to encourage participation in charitable work. A longtime activist, the American actor raised greater than $1 million after taking part within the New York Marathon, which he donated to native communities in Kenya. And he is one of many important patrons of environmental NGOs such because the Wilderness Society and Earthjustice.









Emma Watson – The girls’s advocate





The world continues to name her Hermione Granger for her nice success within the Harry Potter saga, however the British actress does not simply imagine within the magic and energy represented in her movies: she additionally stands out for the way in which she fights for ladies’s rights all through the world.having been appointed by UN Women as a Goodwill Ambassador to defend the empowerment of younger girls. The artist has already given greater than 3 million euros to campaigns towards harassment. In addition, she fights for sustainability and wears solely manufacturers that care for the atmosphere, having come to create an Instagram account to share her sustainable seems.













