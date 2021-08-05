Woman reveals to Olivia Rodrigo that she had sex listening to “SOUR”

Olivia Rodrigo’s album “SOUR” is a heavy sufferer, and the very last thing the singer anticipated was that individuals would have intercourse listening to her songs, nevertheless, this occurred. Recently, in an interview with GQ, she stated that she was approached by a lady, who instructed her: “excuse me if this is weird, but I had sex listening to your whole album”.

Besides being scared, the singer was stunned: “What’s this about? That’s crazy.”Thought. “That was the strangest experience I’ve ever had. I was flattered, of course. I appreciate that she was brave enough to come and tell me that”Says.

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

“I thought ‘do you want to have sex with songs about broken heart?’. It was nice to go out and hear people say ‘I really like your sound, it helped me go through a hard time in my life’. People used to say ‘oh, I love the character they put in the series’, which is great. But it’s a totally different experience“he says.

(Photo: Reproduction / GQ)

Still chatting about her first album, Olivia Rodrigo didn’t ceremony when she found that Ed Sheeran is her fan: “The other day he said ‘I love Olivia Rodrigo and I love that she writes her own songs’. Oh, my God, that’s so cool!” celebrates the singer.

“I think he’s one of the best songwriters of all time. It’s weird to think that people like that are looking at Spotify and choosing my songs. It’s pretty crazy. But, yes, I’m excited to meet my colleagues too. I haven’t found many, so it’ll be fun when it happens“stated the singer.

Olivia Rodrigo makes radio historical past with “good 4 u” and “deja vu”

Olivia Rodrigo is dominating all types of music consumption! In addition to quite a few data on streaming platforms, the singer achieved an unprecedented feat on U.S. radio.

This week, the 18-year-old singer ranks 1st and 2nd within the rating of essentially the most performed pop songs on American radio. The observe “good 4 u” seems on the prime, adopted by “deja vu”. According to Billboard, Olivia is the primary artist to seem concurrently at #1 and #2 on the Pop Songs chart with solo songs.

Not to say that Olivia Rodrigo is the seventh artist in historical past to occupy each the first and 2nd locations on the parade on the identical time – this time, together with songs with feats. Mariah Carey achieved in 1995, Outkast in 2004, Pharrell Williams in 2013, Iggy Azalea in 2014, Halsey in 2019, and Ariana Grande in 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo wins feat of Billie Eilish and Cardi B

After simply over two months of launch of “SOUR”, the 11 tracks from Olivia Rodrigo’s album eligible for the gold certificates within the United States.

In addition to the brand new singer, solely three albums by feminine artists have this standing of getting all of the songs of a venture accumulating 500,000 copies every within the United States. “don’t smile at me, ” of Billie Eilish, “Invasion of Privacy” by Cardi B, and “Cry Baby” by Melanie Martinez.