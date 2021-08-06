Angelina Jolie leaves Stranger Things actress sad

Nowadays, Winona Ryder is finest recognized for her work on the sequence Stranger Things.

However, what many could overlook is that the actress was one in every of hollywood’s massive stars within the Nineties. One of the movies she starred in that decade was Girl, Interrupted.

The movie was critically acclaimed, with a forged starring winona ryder, angelina jolie and jared leto.

Although Ryder and Jolie labored very carefully on Girl, Interrupted, they have been by no means actually pals. In actuality, Angelina Jolie’s habits disillusioned the Stranger Things star.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Winona Ryder stated that Angelina Jolie has all the time been very distant. She by no means made a degree of building a friendship, though Ryder actually needed it on the time.

“Just so we’re clear, I have no hard feelings about Angelina Jolie.”

“I remember thinking we’d become great friends. But I think Angelina saw me only as a character, not as a person.”

“In a very respectful way, she simply kept her away from me.”

Angelina Jolie gained the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted. Winona Ryder was additionally praised for her position, though she didn’t win any awards.

Girl, Interrupted, with Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, may be seen on Amazon Prime Video.