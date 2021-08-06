Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber raise $3.5 million for healthcare professionals

The information we like to offer! Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber raised at least $3.5 million with the only “Stuck With U”, completely impressed by social isolation, because of the coronavirus pandemic, for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The determine will straight and not directly profit hundreds of households of Health Professionals within the United States. The establishment helps youngsters of these employees who’ve misplaced their mother and father because of Covid-19.

The single, launched on May 8 final yr, was recorded in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and has given 100% of its streaming income and gross sales to the muse. The collaboration between Ariana, Bieber, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Republic Records and Def Jam Recordings declare that the income from the music will probably be used to assist the households of first responders, together with well being employees, paramedics, paramedics and firefighters, who stay on the entrance line.

In addition to its charitable impression, “Stuck With U” was additionally an actual success, debuting on the prime of the Billboard 100 and profitable the AWARD for Best VMA Music Video in 2020. The observe’s house video featured numerous visitor appearances from followers and different stars, together with Bieber’s spouse Hailey, Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Michael Bublé and Jaden Smith.

“As the world was closing, we looked for ways to make a tangible impact, as scooter’s priority has always been that SB Projects and our artists reciprocate. We are very excited about the partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which has supported those at the forefront of the pandemic, as well as their families. More than a year later, we are very proud to see how much has been collected and what has been accomplished. We thank the Foundation for its leadership and commitment to this work,” mentioned Shauna Nep, vice chairman of philanthropy at SB Projects, in a press release despatched to Variety journal.

In explicit, the cash raised from music will assist scholarships for the kids of those professionals by offering momentary self-quarantine lodging to keep away from placing their households at risk and paying for the funerals of the primary responders or their households who died of the illness within the United States.

“The generosity and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have shown to the men and women on the front line of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humiliating experience for us. As an organization, we have been able to help day-to-day heroes who have been on the front line of the pandemic and the immediate needs of their families with the support that was only possible thanks to the collective effort of all involved,” mentioned Jillian Crane, president of the First Responders’ Children’s Foundation.

