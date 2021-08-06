Check out 11 famous who love video game

What do Ana Maria Braga, Elon Musk and Pabllo Vittar have in frequent? Besides being well-known, after all, they’re keen about video video games. People like us!

It does not matter how outdated or the occupation. Several well-known folks like to share photographs and movies of the sport on social networks and inform you which video games are enjoying in the meanwhile. Some even make particular appearances or advert campaigns for his or her favourite video games.

The Canaltech ready an inventory of 11 well-known who’re followers of video games. Did you keep in mind anybody else? Don’t overlook to share within the feedback.

eleventh Ana Maria Braga

We came upon that the presenter of Mais Você, television Globo, is keen about video games because of the almanac The 10 Plus — 250 rankings that everybody ought to know, launched in 2008 by Agir publishing home. One of those rankings confirmed the ten most enjoyable video video games of Ana Maria Braga, which included Ratatouille, Crash Tag Team Racing and Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters within the first three locations.

I hope that ana maria braga is releasing a video about video games as a result of this picture intrigues me to at the present time #acordamenina pic.twitter.com/jiPyqCApcM — Lucas Freitas (@luquinha) May 13, 2019

In this excerpt of the Jô’s Program, aired in 2012, the presenter tells a bit extra of her relationship with video video games. Watch:

That’s what is going on on round right here. What’s up? pic.twitter.com/Lp4C7TEZTB — Ana Maria Braga (@ANAMARIABRAGA) September 13, 2020

What do you do to de-stress?

I’ve been enjoying perpetually.

🎮🎮🎮

Video sport and cellular pic.twitter.com/IjDeOwUvnN — Ana Maria Braga (@ANAMARIABRAGA) June 6, 2021

Apparently, she actually likes Ratchet & Clank… did she play the final launch of the franchise, Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, unique to PS5? The query stays.

10. Antonio Fagundes

The actor is passionate in regards to the franchise The Last of Us, produced by Naughty Dog. Fagundes has already zeroed out the primary sport, and is now enjoying the second —he mentioned it reside, in full Super Dance of the Famous, on TV Globo (this system that changed the Domingão do Faustão).

Antonio Fagundes says he’s enjoying The Last of Us II within the pandemic, through @start_uol @UOL https://t.co/M8kayzGUzT pic.twitter.com/O3xd1zI54B — Jeff Nascimento (@jnascim) June 13, 2021

The actor’s spouse, Alexandra Martins, even posted a video of Fagundes enjoying the sport. “Moments of tension,” she says. “It looks like it’s stuck and it doesn’t come out of that part, it’s hard.”

In an interview with UOL’s Start web site, the actor mentioned he has had three generations of PlayStation, requested for backward compatibility on Sony consoles and likewise revealed that he would conform to play the protagonist Joel in a Brazilian live-action adaptation. It is value remembering that an HBO collection is in manufacturing and may arrive in 2022, with Pedro Pascal as Joel.

ninth Ary Fontoura

Another world actor, Fontoura calls himself “the greatest grandpa gamer in Brazil”, and likewise says he beats the “leke” enjoying FIFA. Besides enjoying nicely, take pleasure in a evaluate!

Look at these photographs the actor posted on his Instagram profile:

eighth Douglas Souza

Volleyball participant Douglas Souza grew to become well-known on social media for his sympathy and irreverence when he represented Brazil on the Tokyo Olympics. But do you know that when he is not coaching, he performs League of Legends and Valorant?

In an interview with Betway, the medalist joked {that a} match of League of Legends it was more durable than dealing with Russia within the Olympics —the nation is among the world powers in volleyball.

“Just yesterday I lost about four games in a row, I wanted to die, throw my computer on the wall. Playing against the Russians is a little quieter, we do it every day.”

Douglas additionally has a channel on YouTube with over 80,000 subscribers, the place you share a few of your most enjoyable strikes with buddies. Watch:

seventh Elon Musk

The CEO of electrical automobile firm Tesla and house transport house automobile SpaceX can also be a gamer. He usually talks in regards to the video games he is enjoying on social media, particularly on Twitter. Even a 2017 tweet revealed that he’s a participant of Overwatch, and that his favourite character is Soldier 76.

Okay, tremendous. Soldier 76. My darkish secret is out … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2017

During an interview on Reddit, the chief replied to a fan what his favourite sport was. He mentioned:

“Hard to choose a favorite. I usually like first-person shooter games [FPS]how Bioshock, Fallout or Mass Effect, but I’m also a big fan of Civilization and Warcraft.”

sixth Henry Cavill

Superman and Geralt de Rivia’s interpreter in The Witcher, Henry Cavill went viral on social media after posting a video driving a PC gamer alone. He’s the fortunate proprietor of an RTX 3090, nvidia’s strongest video card.

In an interview with the American discuss present Conan, introduced by Conan O’Brien, the actor revealed that he virtually missed a name inviting him to be Superman in theaters. The cause: he was enjoying World of Warcraft with buddies. Priorities, huh? Watch:

fifth Jack Black

The actor and comic has, for the reason that finish of 2018, a YouTube channel targeted on video games and different curiosities of his everyday. Entitled JablinskiGames, the account has virtually 5 million subscribers.

Jack additionally makes visitor appearances in some video games, such because the current Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, wherein he gave life to the character Officer Dick (“idiot cop”).” The actor posted a video on the channel showing behind the scenes of the motion capture. Watch:

4th Megan Fox

In an interview with the website Collider, in 2011, actress Megan Fox revealed to be a fan of the Halo franchise; more specifically in Halo: Reach. She also stated that she preferred to play in online mode, with strangers, rather than the traditional story mode — and that it was a laughing stock among the other male players (that’s not cool, okay?).

“They do not know [de quem eu sou]. They mock my gamertag as a result of she’s humorous. They’re a bunch of fellows, and naturally I’m a woman, so that they make enjoyable of my identify and do not know they’re making enjoyable of me.

Already this 12 months, she advised the journal People who is a good participant of Mortal Kombat, and who “destroys” her boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly, in all matches. She credit her victories to the truth that “the boys naturally assume they’ll be better than you in the game”, even after “a few 40 matches”.

third Neymar Jr.

The participant Neymar has a channel on Twitch, his personal pores and skin of Fortnite and was lately introduced as an envoy of the eFootball (new identify of the PES). But his vice itself is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, our widespread CS: GO — the participant has celebrated targets by mimicking the sport’s actions: flinging a flashbang and holding a nook flag like an AWP rifle.

2nd Vittar Pabllo

Singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar is passionate in regards to the universe of anime and video games. She even grew to become an official character of The Sims 4 as a part of the “Play with Life” marketing campaign in 2020, in celebration of the sport’s twentieth anniversary.

Pabllo Vittar in The Sims 4 (Photo: Reproduction/Electronic Arts)

In an interview with the journal Vogue, Pabllo mentioned he found the battle royale Cyber Hunter throughout isolation on behest COVID-19. But she can also be a fan of The Last of Us, Mortal Kombat, Tomb Rider, Tekken, amongst others. “Girl, I’ll pass till dawn, if you let me. I love the universe of games, consumption so much, even more in quarantine”, he mentioned.

1st Robin Williams

Died in 2014, on the age of 63, the actor and winner ofOscar Robin Williams has an thrilling historical past with video video games. He was an especially fan of the franchise The Legend of Zelda, nintendo; so fan that got here to baptize his daughter with the identify of Zelda, the princess of the sport. Robin and Zelda additionally starred in commercials to publicize the corporate’s releases, comparable to this one, of Ocarina of 3D Time.

In an interview with SportNews, the actor said that he and his spouse performed The Legend of Zelda for the primary time throughout being pregnant. Already in a dialog with American presenter Jimmy Fallon, he mentioned that Zelda “is a cute name and really suits her. She’s really magical.”

Williams was additionally a fan of World of Warcraft, blizzard multiplayer on-line sport. After a fan petition calling for a tribute to the actor within the sport, the corporate positioned an easter egg in honor of him: a personality who resembles the genius of the movie’s lamp Aladdin, character voiced by Williams.

So, what did you consider our checklist? Did you determine your self with any of the names talked about? Leave your opinion right here within the feedback. Also share with us different well-known lovers of video video games.

