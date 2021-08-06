Do I miss Harry Potter? Check out 5 movies and series with the cast of the franchise [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and extra starred in main productions after the top of the movie saga

Harry Potter launched the profession of numerous youngster actors, primarily from the primary solid, shaped by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. After the top of the movie saga, the actors continued to function and took part in main productions of cinemas and tv.

With that in thoughts, the Rolling Stone Brazil separated 5 movies and collection starring former youngster actors from the franchise, based on imdb synopses. Check:

Daniel Radcliffe – Master’s Trick: The 2nd Act (2016)

The Four Knights reappear and are forbade by a tech genius to hold out probably the most unimaginable assault.

Emma Watson – Lovely Women (2019)

Jo March displays on his life, telling the beloved story of the sisters March – 4 younger individuals, every decided to dwell life on their very own phrases.

Rupert Grint – Servant (2019)

A Philadelphia couple are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift of their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious drive to enter their residence.

Matthew Lewis – How I Was Before You (2016)

A small-town woman kinds an unlikely bond with a newly paralyzed man she is caring for.

Harry Melling – The Queen’s Gamlot (2020)

Orphaned on the age of 9, the introverted and prodigious Beth Harmon discovers and dominates the sport of chess within the United States of the Nineteen Sixties. But youngster stardom has a worth.

