Dubai launches new campaign to attract tourists

In a marketing campaign that highlights Hollywood stars Jessica Alba, from movies similar to Sin City, Radical Diving and Fantastic Four, and Zac Efron, from Neighbours, High School Musical, SOS Malibu and The King of the Show, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing (Dubai Tourism) launches at this time (5) dubai presents, a brand new world marketing campaign that invitations vacationers to know the vacation spot.

Disclosure In this marketing campaign, the movies search to indicate Dubai in its most completely different sides

The marketing campaign consists of a sequence of six movies, which will likely be launched over 4 months, of various genres filmed by director Craig Gillespie. Each of the movies launched seeks to take viewers on a brand new journey via the town, exhibiting Dubai in its most completely different sides.

For Dubai Tourism CEO Issam Kazim, the launch of the marketing campaign is a supply of enthusiasm for and will give a cinematic view of the town’s areas. “With this latest production, we have moved the destination narrative to a new level, introducing Dubai as a city that celebrates the culture of more than 200 nationalities and offers a range of diverse experiences for the whole family, further enhancing its profile as the best place in the world to live, work and visit,” he says.

“Through these short films we have also been able to give visibility to our famous skyscrapers and sights, as well as offering tourists different ways to create memorable experiences in Dubai and then share their stories with the world,” kazim provides.

Projected to be a worldwide 360 marketing campaign, Dubai Presents will likely be launched at this time in 27 world markets, together with Brazil, UK, France, Italy, Germany, India and China, in additional than 15 languages, together with Portuguese, English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Hindi and Mandarin. In addition to the six trailers starring celebrities, the marketing campaign additionally includes a sequence of teasers to focus on dubai’s gastronomy, well-being and nature.



Check out under the trailer for one of many movies which can be a part of the marketing campaign.



