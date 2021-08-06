Internet user viralizes on the web for similarity to Jennifer Aniston

posted on 05/07/2021 12:01



(credit: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Lisa Tranel, an web consumer, went viral on social media after complicated followers for the resemblance to actress Jennifer Aniston. She even shared a video dubbing the protagonist of the sequence Friends.

In someday Lisa’s video gained over 345,000 likes on TikTok. Even within the community’s profile she jokes concerning the comparations: “it’s not Jennifer Aniston”. On Instagram, she has over 13,600 followers, in comparison with greater than 151,000 at TikTok.

In the feedback, followers had been shocked by the similarity between the 2: “I literally thought it was Jennifer Aniston, appearance/voice and all,” “You look more like Rachel than Rachel herself,” really, I assumed it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!”