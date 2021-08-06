Jennifer Lopez gives supposed tip about partnering with BTS

BTS has collaborated with many Western artists, and now there are rumors that the boys are working with Jennifer Lopez.

The rumors started when each artists started to comply with on twitter. Not lengthy after, Jennifer Lopez printed a tiktok video of music producer Carneyval mixing her music with Alejandro Rauw, “Cambia el Paso” and BTS’s “Permission to Dance”.

Also, earlier this week, JLo tweeted one other TikTok video, dancing to the remix created by Carneyval. Now, some followers are questioning if she actually loves the mashup or if she is suggesting a collaboration.

What raised much more suspicions was that Jennifer Lopez posted one other video on her Twitter, however this time she comes up singing and dancing to the track. Check:

BTS company talks about alleged feat with Coldplay

WILL BTS and Coldplay crew up for a partnership? Rumors surfaced on Thursday (15), after the lyrics of “My Universe“, which supposedly could be a launch of the British band, leak on the internet. The monitor included, could be a feat with the South Korean group.

However, it appears that isn’t true, because the group’s company, Big Hit Music, stated: “it is difficult to confirm the related content“, i.e. music “My Universe“. In addition to the lyrics, an excerpt from the leaked track would apparently have Chris Martin and Jungkook. Well, now we’ve got to attend to see if the partnership actually comes out or not.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin rips reward on BTS: ‘World’s largest’

BTS and Coldplay share a mutual admiration and make a degree of exchanging compliments. In a current interview, Chris Martin, the chief of the British band, was once more requested a couple of doable partnership with the k-pop group and delighted followers with the response.

“I love this band. First because I love what they represent as people, and secondly, I’m very happy that the world’s greatest act sings in Korean,” he started.

“It’s a sign that world culture is moving in a very good direction and that we can accept things that are different. If it ever happens, if it’s the right song,” stated Chris Martin.

🎥| Question requested for Chris Martin (Coldplay) if you want to collaborate with BTS! “I like this band as a result of, first, I like what they characterize as folks, and secondly, I’m very joyful that the best act on this planet is singing in Korean. +pic.twitter.com/ZTqTOcysSf — B-ARMY Force 🇧🇷 | #PermissionToDance (@fBrazilianARMY) June 20, 2021

On the online, followers went loopy with Chris Martin’s assertion: “I love a legend too much praising another legend”, “My loves, I need this collab on my table for yesterday” and “If even Chris Martin says that BTS is the greatest act in the world, who am I to disagree right?” have been among the feedback left on Twitter.