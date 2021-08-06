Johnny Depp wins lawsuit over donations from Amber Heard after divorce; understand · Rolling Stone

Amid prolonged lawsuit with ex-wife Johnny Depp gained a brand new authorized battle

Amid prolonged lawsuit in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard and after dropping elements of the troubled case, Johnny Depp gained a brand new authorized battle of the lawsuit during which accuses the actress of not complying with one of many divorce agreements. The info is from the Screen Rant.

Previously Depp said that Amber Heard wouldn’t have given a lot of the divorce settlement to charity. In the lawsuit, it had been pre-established that the $7 million can be directed to charity. Now a New York decide has partially granted the petition to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean examine and confirm the difficulty of donations.

+++READ MORE: Johnny Depp loses lawsuit in opposition to British newspaper that referred to as him ‘spouse’s aggressor’

On August 16, 2016, the $7 million settlement was established and Heard confirmed that the quantity can be given to the muse American Civil Liberties Union and for the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. In 2019, Depp sued the actress for defamation, after a publication within the The Washington Post, which led to a trial in 2020, misplaced by the actor.

At the time, the decide didn’t wish to enter into an settlement with Johnny Depp, who wished to problem the defamation case resolution. The lawsuit was in opposition to the editor of the The Sun as a result of an article which recognized the actor as “aggressor of women”.

+++ READ MORE: Why Johnny Depp’s departure could be nice for Pirates of the Caribbean – and it is Jack Sparrow’s fault [ANÁLISE]

It is value remembering that the star of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissor arms is accused by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, home violence. Since 2016, the 2 have been preventing a lawsuit.

+++ READ MORE: Turnaround: Amber Heard sues Johnny Depp for $537million for defamation; Understand

+++ FIUK: ‘I’ve been rocking vein since I used to be a child’ | | INTERVIEW RS