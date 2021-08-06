Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to come back with him

Kim Kardashian was current at Kanye West’s “Countdown to Donda” occasion on Thursday night time.

Kim Kardashian was current at donda’s audition occasion Kanye West, broadcast dwell on Apple Music on Thursday night time. Kardashian and West divorced earlier this yr after seven years of marriage. The couple’s youngsters, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have been additionally on the occasion at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While taking part in his unreleased track which can be referred to as “Love Unconditionally” or “I’m losing my family”, which many followers understand to be about Kardashian, West, the rapper rhymed about “losing my whole family”. The track started with a narration from his late mom, Donda, saying the phrases, “No matter what happens, you never abandon your family” earlier than he repeatedly raps: “I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family.” Now, within the second model of the track, which was performed final night time, Kanye revealed the up to date lyrics wherein he begged Kim to “come back” to him. “I’m losing my whole family, honey, come back to me,” he rhymed as he knelt down.

In one other track, he appeared to recommend that Kim “was still in love” with him. “Time and space are a luxury,” he rhymed as she seemed on the crowd, “but you came here to show that you still love me.” In one other track, Kanye appeared to reference his youngsters’s reactions to the divorce with the phrase, “Daddy, how could you leave?”

Kardashian talked about her divorce in an episode of KUWTK: “I honestly don’t think I would say that here on TV, but it wasn’t, like, a specific thing that happened anywhere. I think it was just a general difference of opinion about some things that led to that decision and in no way would I want anyone to think that I didn’t give my all or didn’t try.”

West and Kardashian have been seen collectively for the primary time in public since their divorce in San Francisco final month. A supply informed Page Six that they’re nonetheless shut pals regardless of the cut up: “They are getting along very well, and it was the first time in public together as a family, reconfirming that they are in tune when it comes to being co-parents and putting their children first.”