Keira Knightley reveals condition to do nude scenes again

Keira Knightley now not desires to document intercourse scenes directed by males. The actress of Pirates of the Caribbean it bothers her with the male perspective in producing intercourse scenes and states that vainness prevents her from feeling comfortable on a set with many males.

Knightley she has imposed a nudity ban clause in her movie contracts since 2015, when she grew to become a mom. In an interview with the podcast Chanel Connects, the actress said the next:

“If I was doing a story about the journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I’m sorry, but it would have to be with a filmmaker … If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary this body is, about how suddenly you’re looking at this body that you have to recognize and that’s yours, and it’s seen in a completely different way and changed in ways that are incomprehensible to you before you become a mother, so yes, I’d be totally ready to explore that with a woman who would understand that. But I feel very uncomfortable right now trying to portray the male gaze.”

Knightley, additionally talked concerning the aesthetics of the intercourse scenes within the motion pictures, and says he would not wish to be portrayed “in those horrible sex scenes where you’re all sweaty and everyone is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that. “.

“I don’t have an absolute ban on filming nude scenes, but with men kind of yes … It is partly vanity and is also the male look. Saying that, there are times when I say, ‘Yes, I see completely where this sex would be really good in this movie and you basically just need someone to look hot’, so therefore you can climb someone else. Because I’m very boisy, and the body of someone who’s had two children now, I’d just rather not get naked in front of a group of men.”