Kim Kardashian takes her kids back to Kanye West event

Kim Kardashian and their kids are exhibiting how a lot they love and help the “father of the family” … they’re again in Atlanta for the album launch”Donda” of Kanye West.

The West youngsters at the moment are within the viewers! #DONDA pic.twitter.com/E9zCt4a0vi — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 6, 2021

Kim and her kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – are as soon as once more on the East Coast to attend Ye’s second occasion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in two weeks forward of the discharge of her tenth studio album… scheduled for Friday.

Kim and the children are dressed from head to toe in Balenciaga, which form of is sensible… the inventive director behind the occasion is the pinnacle of Balenciaga. TMZ has been knowledgeable that some household pals are additionally with Kim – together with KKW advertising and marketing director Tracy Romulus and her kids – to have a good time the rapper’s necessary event. It’s value noting – sources say this isn’t an indication that Kim and Kanye are coming again… divorce remains to be happening, however household help stays robust.

As first stated … Kim and her household have been additionally current on July 22, when Kanye debuted “Donda” earlier than its preliminary launch date on July 23. But the album hasn’t come out but… therefore the necessity for the second occasion.