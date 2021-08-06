Lady Gaga is acclaimed after video comparing her accent in ‘Gucci House’ to that of socialite in real life; check out – Monet

+



Patrizia Reggiani (left) and Lady Gaga within the movie Gucci House (Photo: Reproduction)

If there was nonetheless some worry that Lady Gaga was not a good selection to star in ‘Gucci House’, it may very well be dispelled by a viral video that likets the artist’s accent within the movie to that of her real-life character, Patrizia Reggiani.

The brief clip, which has been resonating on Twitter and Youtube, options an excerpt from an outdated interview with the Italian socialite talking in English and relates it to part of the trailer for Ridley Scott’s new characteristic movie. Thus, it’s potential to note that Gaga – who’s American of Italian descent – not solely tried to seize Reggiani’s pronunciation but additionally tried to mimic her cadence and facial expressions. Check:

On social networks, the singer and actress was praised for the preview of her performance in the film.

Lady Gaga was praised for previewing her performance as socialite Patrizia Reggiani in the film Gucci House (Photo: Reproduction / YouTube)

“It’s not just the accent, look at her facial expressions. She STUDIED [a Patrizia Reggiani]. We’re not ready.”

“Lady Gaga not only got her accent right; it has the facial expressions and the tone of voice. She really did her homework!”

“Gaga is so insanily charismatic that she would keep our interest by reading the phone book, let’s be honest. I was skeptical about her being an actress, so I watched ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’. She has talent.”

“Give Gaga her Oscar”

“She’s so good!”

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘Gucci House’ is based on the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to the Gucci brand, in 1995. Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife, was convicted of the crime in 1998, and was jailed for 18 years.

Patrizia Reggiani and Lady Gaga (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The cast of the film also features Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.

In March of this year, Patrizia Reggiani admitted to Ansa, Italy’s national news agency, which had was offended that she was not contacted by the actress who will play her. “I’m annoyed that Lady Gaga is portraying me in Ridley Scott’s new film without even having the courtesy or good sense to come and meet me before,” she mentioned.

“It has nothing to do with money, because I’m not going to take a single penny out of the movie. It’s a matter of common sense and respect,” the Italian added.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver within the movie Gucci House (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

‘Gucci House’ premieres within the United States on November 24. The launch in Brazil will nonetheless have its date confirmed.

Check out the trailer beneath: