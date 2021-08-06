Margot Robbie reveals she fears she has reached her peak and go ‘downhill’ from now on – Monet

+



Actress Margot Robbie (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Margot Robbie is just 31 years previous and fears she has reached the head of her profession. What is the purpose of many individuals, become a query that has taken the sleep of the star of ‘Suicide Squad’: what comes after that? The Australian, who has acted alongside huge names in movie, is afraid that she’s going to now go “downhill”.

Margot Robbie as Arlequina (Photo: Disclosure) (Photo: Disclosure)

In addition to appearing in main productions and gaining a lot prominence, Margot Robbie has labored with established Hollywood names akin to Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Charlize Theron, amongst many others.

In an interview with Fox News, the actress admits that this has turn into a trigger for concern for her. When requested if she looks like she’s peaked, Robbie stated, “Honestly, it keeps me up at night, that same question.” She continued, “I feel like I’ve reached my peak and maybe it’s all downhill going forward,” she joked.

Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The actress who performs Arlequina within the DC motion pictures, appreciated the completely different model of the character within the new ‘The Suicide Squad’. “In this film, we’re seeing a more independent Allequina,” she recounts and describes the villain as “single, ready to mingle, looking for love.”

Recently in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robbie revealed that he needed to take a while off from the DC character: “I need to take a vacation from Arlequina because it’s too exhausting,” he stated.

Actress Margot Robbie throughout the Oscar ceremony (Photo: Getty Images)

At the age of 31, Margot Robbie has obtained two Academy Award nominations in 2018 and 2020. The first, as greatest actress, within the movie ‘I, Tonya’; the opposite, for greatest supporting actress, in ‘Bombshell’. In addition, she was voted one of many 100 most influential folks on the earth by Time journal in 2017.

On his resume, he carries different productions, akin to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), ‘The Big Bet’ (2015) and ‘Once And A Time in Hollywood’ (2019).