really cool ideas already exist for season 2, says Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown was so profitable with its launch, that followers didn’t conform to the manufacturing being only a miniseries. The first season, with solely seven episodes, earned 16 Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, together with Best Miniseries.

Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson have been additionally nominated for an Emmy for his or her performances within the HBO drama. However, the station’s head of programming, Casey Bloys, said in June that “there were no conversations” for a second season at the moment.

Winslet, who stars in Mare of Easttown, just lately informed Entertainment Weekly that the creator of the sequence Brad Ingelsby have already got “some really cool ideas” a few second spherical.

‘At the tip of filming, we thought, ‘Holy shit, we are able to by no means try this once more. If HBO brings up the thought of a second season, all of us simply should say no. There’s no approach we are able to try this. And then there was a dialog, like, might there be? Especially when the sequence was getting such good responses,” the actress said.

She then stated that there are proposals being put up for discussion, but needs to assess whether she can interpret Mare herself again.

“Creatively, Brad shared some actually cool concepts. We’ll see what occurs. I even have to search out out if I can try this. Can I’m going by means of this once more? It value me quite a lot of emotionally to be her, and I’ve to search out out if I can name it another time and do it once more. “

This content material can’t be displayed in your browser.

When the first season was ended Winslet had declared that finale of “would like to return” as the protagonist. In an interview with TVLine she even called the main character of Mare of Easttown of addictive.

“I miss her. I actually do. It’s the weirdest factor. I really feel like I’m in mourning. It was a completely fantastic position. There’s one thing very addictive about Mare, as a result of she’s so outrageous and lovable and sensible and actual, you recognize? I beloved taking part in her. “

As for what surprised her most about Mare’s tough cop, Winslet told Entertainment Weekly that she could never have predicted such a positive reaction to the character’s stripped-down appearance. But the costume was purposely designed to represent the toughness and strength of the policewoman.

“People have been ecstatic on the approach we made Mare seem like shit. This was crucial to us creatively. We needed to maintain it actual and we have been strict about it… Perhaps due to COVID and the way a lot this has been a wrestle for folks everywhere in the world, there was one thing about Mare’s look that appeared to make folks considerably validated.”

All episodes of Mare of Easttown can be watched on HBO Max.