Revealed what happens to the Scarlet Witch’s children

At the tip of WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch and Vision collection at Disney+, the heroes’ youngsters, Billy and Tommy, appear to die with Wanda’s alternate actuality. Now, leaked check movies at Marvel reveal the return of characters as younger adults in a brand new MCU manufacturing.

In the post-credits scene of WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch hears Billy and Tommy calling for her. There are theories that the heroine’s youngsters are screaming from one other actuality, since in Loki the Marvel multiverse is created.

The Mutant and Proud web page has printed a collection of movies of a check for an grownup Tommy function. The character from WandaVision is trapped and talks to brother Billy, who needs to get him out of jail.

In the dialogue, it’s perceived that the brothers are alone on this actuality and Tommy has develop into a burglar. Billy joins a gaggle of heroes. Speculation is that these characters can be the Young Avengers.

The actor auditioning is Julien Debaker. The query is whether or not the scene can be Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness, which may have the Scarlet Witch, or whether or not even within the doable challenge of Young Avengers.

What is definite is that Marvel followers will see the brothers of WandaVision once more. In the comics, the 2 noticed the heroes Wiccano and Célere. Check under the publication of the web page.

Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters

Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness is a upcoming superhero movie based mostly on the Marvel Comics comedian Doctor Strange. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the function movie is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and a part of the MCU.

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

In the movie, Doctor Strange unleashes an indescribable evil when dealing with a pal turned enemy.

Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness (or Doctor Strange 2) opens in theaters March 25, 2022. WandaVision is full on Disney+.

