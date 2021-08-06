posted on 02/07/2021 11:02



(credit score: Amber Heard/Instagram/Reproduction)

Actress Amber Heard stunned introduced on social media that she grew to become a mom for the primary time. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife shared the picture along with her daughter. According to the journal People, the lady could have been the results of a surrogate, as Amber has not been seen pregnant in latest months.

“A part of me wants to maintain that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of it. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” the actress revealed.





After a collection of feedback within the posts about private issues involving her ex-husband, Amber restricted the feedback on Instagram. The artist has remained silent about Depp, however remains to be the sufferer of threats from some followers.

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do this on my own terms. Now I understand how radical it is for us as women to think that way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies. I hope we get to a point where it is normalized not to want an alliance to have a cradle”, he concluded.