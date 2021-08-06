The Rock and Kylie Jenner are surpassed by celebrity on Instagram’s highest-paid list; find out who you are and know the values

Giant combat! The checklist of celebrities who cost probably the most to make promoting posts on Instagram has been launched not too long ago, and the quantities concerned within the negotiations are jaw-dropping! Last 12 months, The Rock had received the highest place within the rankings. However, in 2021, he was outclassed by one other very well-known character.

The checklist of “Rich Instagram” options hollywood’s largest celebrities, music, businessmen and athletes. Like Dwayne Johnson, the then runner-up, Kylie Jenner, additionally dropped and this 12 months seems in fourth place. Hopper HQ analyzed follower numbers, interplay and quantity charged for funded posts to elaborate the itemizing. Check out the ten celebrities who cost extra for a single publish and who managed to unbank The Rock:

tenth Kendall Jenner

Followers: 179 million
Price per publish: $1,053,000 (about $5,470,861)

Dkny Turns 30 With Special Live Performances By Halsey And The Martinez Brothers Inside
Kendall Jenner is in tenth place on the checklist. (Photo: Getty)

ninth Justin Bieber

Followers: 187 million
Price per publish: $1,112,000 (about $5,777,396)

eighth Beyoncé

Followers: 197 million
Price per publish: $1,147,000 (about $5,959,238)

seventh Lionel Messi

Followers: 241 million
Price per publish: $1,169,000 (about $6,073,539)

The Best Fifa Football Awards 2019 Show
Messi is likely one of the few athletes to seem within the rankings. (Photo: Getty)

sixth Kim Kardashian

Followers: 241 million
Price per publish: $1,419,000 (about $7,372,414)

fifth Selena Gomez

Followers: 249 million
Price per publish: $1,468,000 (about $7,626,994)

Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World
Selena is available in fifth. (Photo: Getty)

4th Kylie Jenner

Followers: 254 million
Price per publish: $1,494,000 (about $7,762,077)

third Ariana Grande

Followers: 256 million
Price per publish: $1,510,000 (about $7,845,205)

2nd Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Followers: 259 million
Price per publish: $1,523,000 (about $7,912,746)

1st Cristiano Ronaldo

Followers: 322 million
Price per publish: $1,604,000 (about $8,333,582)

Golden Corners 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the most adopted individual on Instagram. (Photo: Getty)

This is the primary time the soccer participant reaches the highest of the rankings, which is predominantly dominated by film, TV and music stars. The quantity charged by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 elevated considerably in comparison with earlier years. In 2019, for instance, the worth of an athlete’s publish was nearly half of the present one, $889,000 (roughly R$ 4,618,799).

The soccer participant is estimated to make greater than $40 million a 12 months (about $207,820,000) with Instagram. This represents greater than he receives as an athlete for the Italian membership Juventus, based on Hopper HQ. The value of his posts has grown alongside together with his reputation on social media, as he has change into probably the most adopted individual on Instagram not too long ago.

