The Rock and Kylie Jenner are surpassed by celebrity on Instagram’s highest-paid list; find out who you are and know the values

Giant combat! The checklist of celebrities who cost probably the most to make promoting posts on Instagram has been launched not too long ago, and the quantities concerned within the negotiations are jaw-dropping! Last 12 months, The Rock had received the highest place within the rankings. However, in 2021, he was outclassed by one other very well-known character.
The checklist of “Rich Instagram” options hollywood’s largest celebrities, music, businessmen and athletes. Like Dwayne Johnson, the then runner-up, Kylie Jenner, additionally dropped and this 12 months seems in fourth place. Hopper HQ analyzed follower numbers, interplay and quantity charged for funded posts to elaborate the itemizing. Check out the ten celebrities who cost extra for a single publish and who managed to unbank The Rock:
tenth Kendall Jenner
Followers: 179 million
Price per publish: $1,053,000 (about $5,470,861)
ninth Justin Bieber
Followers: 187 million
Price per publish: $1,112,000 (about $5,777,396)
eighth Beyoncé
Followers: 197 million
Price per publish: $1,147,000 (about $5,959,238)
seventh Lionel Messi
Followers: 241 million
Price per publish: $1,169,000 (about $6,073,539)
sixth Kim Kardashian
Followers: 241 million
Price per publish: $1,419,000 (about $7,372,414)
fifth Selena Gomez
Followers: 249 million
Price per publish: $1,468,000 (about $7,626,994)
4th Kylie Jenner
Followers: 254 million
Price per publish: $1,494,000 (about $7,762,077)
third Ariana Grande
Followers: 256 million
Price per publish: $1,510,000 (about $7,845,205)
2nd Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Followers: 259 million
Price per publish: $1,523,000 (about $7,912,746)
1st Cristiano Ronaldo
Followers: 322 million
Price per publish: $1,604,000 (about $8,333,582)
This is the primary time the soccer participant reaches the highest of the rankings, which is predominantly dominated by film, TV and music stars. The quantity charged by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021 elevated considerably in comparison with earlier years. In 2019, for instance, the worth of an athlete’s publish was nearly half of the present one, $889,000 (roughly R$ 4,618,799).
The soccer participant is estimated to make greater than $40 million a 12 months (about $207,820,000) with Instagram. This represents greater than he receives as an athlete for the Italian membership Juventus, based on Hopper HQ. The value of his posts has grown alongside together with his reputation on social media, as he has change into probably the most adopted individual on Instagram not too long ago.