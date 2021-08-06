TikToker imitates Rachel and is mistaken for Jennifer Aniston

If “Friends” decides to proceed producing new episodes after the HBO particular Max, it already has a solid candidate: the tiktoker Lisa Tranel!

It’s simply that she’s so much like Jennifer Aniston. Even her biography on the social community of movies is “I’m not Jennifer Aniston.”

A video of the influencer went viral exactly by referencing a speech by Rachel Green, Jennifer’s character, within the sequence. It has had simply over 4 million views on TikTok.

The “stuntman” would not use any sort of characteristic, such because the instruments to make deepfake—when a character’s face is positioned on one other particular person’s.

Followers quickly identified that she was just about like Jennifer —aside from the tattoos and the fashion of influencer.

“You look more like Rachel than Rachel herself,” wrote one.

Actress Jennifer Aniston has already had one other “lookalike” Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

It was not the primary

Jennifer additionally found a “look-alike” proper subsequent door in Argentina.

Florencia Trossero, a girl with darkish hair roots, blonde strands and inexperienced eyes reminded lots of the “Friends” actress when posing for the photograph that went viral.

She even joked that she wouldn’t refuse the curiosity of a Brad Pitt, who was married to Aniston between 2000 and 2005.