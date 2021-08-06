With Saweetie and Lele Pons, Black Eyed Peas group releases “Hit It”

The group Black Eyed Peas It’s again! After the success of its partnership with Shakira in music “Girl Like Me”, which is a part of the album “TRANSLATION”, by 2020, the group led by will.i.am arrives now in collaboration with Saweetie and Lele Pons in music “Hit It”.

The observe serves because the group’s new single and is predicted to incorporate a brand new Black Eyed Peas album or a brand new model of “TRANSLATION”. The destiny of “Hit It” throughout the group’s discography has not but been introduced.

“Hit It”, co-produced by will.i.am and Ammo, has a really danceable and vigorous rhythm, excellent for the dance flooring which might be reopening around the globe.

Listen “Hit It”:

﻿

Read extra:

Saweetie has songs recorded with Miley Cyrus, Cardi B and Lizzo

Saweetie it is without doubt one of the nice revelations of the 12 months and a reinforcement for the motion of ladies’s rise in rap. After the success of the “Best Friend“, with Doja Cat, and from quite a few different collaborations, she is setting the stage to launch her first album known as “Pretty Bitch Music”. In an interview with Vulture, the rapper assured that the venture might be launched within the subsequent, however that continues to make some changes and making choices.

The artist, who was greatest recognized for her 2017 single “ICY GIRL”, revealed that she has songs recorded with Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin. The final three in a single gospel observe. Saweetie additionally stated she is engaged on a secret venture with Cher and that the pop veteran helped her together with her album. “She gave me a lot of wisdom, and it really made me want to reflect and go back to my album and find out what kind of artist I’ll be. She inspired me.”