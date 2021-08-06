Zac Efron and Jessica Alba star in action video to promote Dubai – Who

+



Zac Efron and Jessica Alba star in motion video to advertise Dubai (Photo: Disclosure/Lila Saifaei)

Zac Efron and Jessica Alba are the celebrities of a video to advertise Dubai, launched on Thursday (5) by the Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing of Dubai (Dubai Tourism). Dubai Presents, a brand new world marketing campaign, invitations vacationers, storytellers and creative creators from world wide to place themselves on the scene, write their very own scripts and seem on their very own adventures in Dubai. The marketing campaign can be launched in additional than 15 languages and 27 worldwide markets all through 2021, on varied platforms together with TV, movie, digital and social.

Following the 2019 world marketing campaign – A Story Takes Flight – , the marketing campaign brings Alba and Efron in a number of participating plots in a collection of trailers and is designed to indicate the range of experiences provided by town, inspiring viewers to search for locations with stunning photos to inform their very own tales.

Filmed by Craig Gillespie, award-winning director of Cruella and I, Tonya, the marketing campaign options six small trailers of various genres and debuts with espionage. Each movie takes viewers on a journey by way of town.

THE MOVIES

The first movie within the collection stars the 2 actors and follows the traditional motion film plot, that includes spy sequences with a contact of humor. Taking viewers on a journey by way of iconic locations reminiscent of Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Naseem, and the pierchic water-on restaurant, the movie explores Jumeirah district earlier than setting off for a desert journey heading to Hatta, the journey capital, residence to gorgeous surroundings and a wide range of sports activities actions.

Drawing inspiration from Dubai’s standing as a worldwide inventive heart and an affect on the worldwide neighborhood of filmmakers and content material creators, the marketing campaign celebrates storytelling and content material creation in all types. Attractive to vacationers of all ages and with all budgets, the movie exhibits that Dubai gives a spectrum of cinematic experiences for all tastes.

THE CAST

Jessica Alba, actress, writer and founding father of The Honest Company, says that having the ability to play a number of characters in several movie genres for this mission allowed her to know town in several methods. “One moment I was strolling through the spice souk in Old Dubai and the next I was on the top floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab performing my own sequence of stunts for an action scene. Dubai has a lot to offer, from beautiful locations to amazing food and captivating energy,” provides the actress.

Zac Efron – who starred The King of the Show and Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil – feedback that you’ve got been to Dubai earlier than, however have by no means been capable of really admire town. “It is rare to have time and the opportunity to really explore and enjoy the city’s offerings. The desert was particularly special to me, a landscape so peaceful and calm and unlike anything I had ever seen. The people of Dubai were incredibly warm and hospitable. I love the idea of discovering and exploring new places and Dubai didn’t disappoint,” he says.

THE DIRECTION

For the director Craig Gillespie, probably the most thrilling elements of the mission was having the ability to use the artwork of cinema to indicate how dynamic and various Dubai could be. “For some, it is the best luxury adventure, for anothers is a romantic getaway or a revealing journey to get to know local culture and heritage. Zac and Jessica’s versatility as actors, combined with stunning scenarios and a team of places around the world is pure magic and we are very excited to share this series with the world,” says the director.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, feedback that because of town’s management, ecosystem collaboration and open dialogue, Dubai was one of many first cities on this planet to reopen its doorways and one of many first to convey enterprise occasions, host vacationers and vacationers safely. “Last year, we promised the world that Dubai would be ready to welcome them when the time was right. Now the time has come. Whether it’s a leisure holiday, an extended holiday or even a weekend, we promise it will be a successful experience for everyone,” he provides.

Following the strict protocols of Covid-19, filming lasted 5 days and the forged and crew had greater than 180 folks representing 27 nationalities. From director, actors, manufacturing and inventive crews to a world-class movie crew, Dubai Presents evokes the inventive spirit of a cosmopolitan metropolis rooted in multiculturalism.