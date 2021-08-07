5 Hollywood actors who have famous parents and you didn’t even know

Angelina Jolie, Benedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson: actors with well-known mother and father (replica)

Some Hollywood actors have well-known mother and father and also you had no thought. They have grown up coping with the media highlight since they had been little and at this time have managed to beat or match their mother and father in public recognition.

Below, we inform who these stars are and, most significantly, the names of their mother and father – in some circumstances unfairly forgotten by the media. Given the next historical past, we hold the query in thoughts: would the creative expertise inherited by genes?

1 – Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight at an occasion held in 2011 (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voight, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1979 for her work as a paraplegic soldier in “Bitter Return.” The father-daughter relationship, nonetheless, has by no means been good, regardless of the 2 making an attempt reconciliation in recent times due to the star’s grandchildren. “He met the children and they met him. I think that’s the most important thing we do,” the actress informed People journal in 2010, admitting that the connection was nonetheless distant.

2nd – Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith at an occasion held in 2015 (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

In the case of Dakota Johnson, there are numerous stars within the household. She is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, star of Alfred Hitchcock’s basic “The Birds” (1963). Griffith is remembered primarily for her efficiency as Tess in “A Secretary of the Future” (1988), a job that earned her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe. Interestingly, the three don’t often speak about working in household reunions. “We never talked about it. Strange, right?” mentioned Melanie in an interview with Vanity Fair.

3 – Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch and mom Wanda Ventham pose for photographers, surrounded by flowers, in 2014 (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Benedict Cumberbatch, the Sherlock Holmes of TV and Doctor Strange of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the son of two actors: whereas his father, Timothy Carlton, is finest identified for roles in theater within the UK, his mom, Wanda Ventham, starred in British TV classics such because the collection “UFO”, produced within the early Nineteen Seventies. Interestingly, Cumberbatch’s mother and father did not like his determination to turn out to be an actor. “They saved and invested so that their only child had the best education possible, and I took this education, threw it in their faces and became an actor of any forma,” joked the actor in an interview with the British journal The Lady.

4 – Emma Roberts

Eric Roberts seems cuddled up with then-little Emma Roberts and spouse Eliza in 2004 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

You would possibly know emma roberts is Julia Roberts’ niece. But what about her father, Eric Roberts, have you learnt him? He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Express to Hell” (1985) and most lately appeared as Moroni in “Batman: The Dark Knight” (2008).

5 – Lily Collins

Phil Collins and Lily Collins pose collectively at an occasion held in 2012 (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

The star of “Emily in Paris” is the daughter of Phil Collins, one of many UK’s hottest musicians in latest a long time. In 2017, Lily Collins wrote a e-book about her life and spoke brazenly in regards to the tumultuous relationship with the previous Genesis chief. “Although I don’t excuse some of your choices at the end of the day, we can’t rewrite the past. I’m learning to accept your actions and vocalize how I felt. Now I understand that my frustrations around our communication are not about changing you, but about accepting you as you are. I forgive you for not always being there when I needed you and for not being the father I expected. I forgive the mistakes you’ve made. (…) There’s still plenty of time to move on. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me. I will always be your little girl,” she mentioned in “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me”, with out launch in Brazil.

