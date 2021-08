Above Any Suspicion | Opens on August 5 (Trailer)

Above Suspicion (2019)

In “Above Any Suspicion”, Emilia Clarke (nominated 3 times for an Emmy) is Susan Smith, a resourceless single mom who goals of escaping from her distant village in Appalachia. Susan’s prayers appear to have been heard when an FBI agent (Jack Huston), a good-looking, married man, recruits her as a paid informant, providing her a method out. Shortly thereafter, they have interaction in a bootleg relationship, which might solely have a disastrous consequence. Based on actual occasions.

Director: Phillip Noyce

Phillip Noyce Production: Amy Adelson, Mohamed AlRafi, Angela Amato-Velez, Colleen Camp, Tim Degraye

Amy Adelson, Mohamed AlRafi, Angela Amato-Velez, Colleen Camp, Tim Degraye Argument: Chris Gerolmo

Chris Gerolmo Cast: Emily Clark, JackHuston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Hébert, Thora Birch, Karl Glusman, Kevin Dunn, Brian Lee Franklin, Omar Benson Miller, Chris Mulkey, Brittany O’Grady, Luke Spencer Roberts

Emily Clark, JackHuston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Hébert, Thora Birch, Karl Glusman, Kevin Dunn, Brian Lee Franklin, Omar Benson Miller, Chris Mulkey, Brittany O’Grady, Luke Spencer Roberts Facebook: US

US US | 2019 | USA, Mongolia | Action, Crime, Biography | 104 min.

Above Any Suspicion | August 5, 2021 in theaters