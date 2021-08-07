Actress delivers crush of Emma Watson with fellow ‘Harry Potter’ during filming – Monet

+



Actress Evanna Lynch revealed that buddy Emma Watson had a crush on actor Tom Felton through the three-year interval engaged on the harry potter movies. Now 29 and the witch Luna Lovegood’s interpreter within the function movies impressed by J.Okay. Rowling’s books, Lynch uncovered the castmate’s secret ardour in an interview with US Weekly journal.

Subsequently requested about Lynch’s statements, Tom Felton reiterated his friendship with Watson, however harassed the closeness between the 2.

Asked by US Weekly a couple of doable relationship between Watson and Felton behind the scenes of the recordings, Lynch recalled that she solely joined the forged from the fourth movie, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007), however that she had the impression that one thing had occurred between the 2 colleagues.

“When I arrived exciting things had already rolled in the previous movie and I ended up losing,” replied the actress when requested concerning the doable affair between Watson , hermione granger interpreter, with Felton, interpreter of the villain Draco Malfoy.

“Everyone had kind of gotten over their crushs and were following for, like, real-world people. I felt kind of, ‘gee, I missed all the drama!'” joked the movie star.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight to handle the brand new rumors concerning him and Watson and whether or not there was “anything” between them, Felton responded by referencing the rival properties of his characters at Hogwarts witchcraft faculty.

“We’re something, if that makes sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I love her. On the romantic side, I think this is more slytherin/gryffindor than Tom and Emma,” joked the actor.

