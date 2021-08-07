Anne Hathaway transforms into Avatar character for new project

Anne Hathaway appeared utterly reworked on the set of his subsequent collection, WeCrashed. Production based mostly on startup chapter Wework, demanded that the actress seem with utterly blue pores and skin and carrying a prosthesis within the nostril.

The actress was strolling alongside América Ferreira, who additionally appeared utterly in costume. Hathaway, who performs the spouse of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, was dressed as Neytiri, the feminine humanoid within the movie Avatar, by James Cameron.

In addition to showing along with her hair utterly braided, she wore a bow and arrow hanging from the costume and wore leather-based sandals. The star of The Devil Wears Prada was seen chatting on her cellphone between recordings.

The costume didn’t require physique portray, however she wore a jumpsuit and a number of other threads of gauze to look utterly mummified. The actress was seen carrying the masks, which made up the costume, within the break of filming with Hathaway.

About the Series

WeCrashed is a future collection AppleTV +, targeted on the historical past of the rise and fall of the corporate, which has already been thought of one of many largest on the earth in its area.

WeWork has already been valued at $90 billion, though the quantity was drastically diminished later, in response to info given by the New York Post.

The firm’s issues started when rumors prompt that Neumann was concerned in fraud and drug use. The info was confirmed in 2019, and he was compelled to go away the corporate.

However, WeWork’s downfall was not the top for the entrepreneur who got here out of it with $245 million in inventory, $200 million in money, and refinancing a $432 million mortgage. This info was given by the Wall Street Journal on the time.

His spouse, performed by Hathaway, needed to shut WeGrow, a college created by herself.

Jared Leto will play the position of CEO Adam Neumann, whereas Hathaway performs his spouse Rebekah. The character of America Ferrera thus far has not been revealed.

According to the official synopsis, WeCrashed will painting “the greed-filled rise and inevitable downfall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

Filming of the collection has taken place primarily in New York in current months.