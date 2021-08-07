Atlas | Netflix’s new sci-fi will have Jennifer Lopez as artificial intelligence

Atlas, the following science fiction of Netflix, had the primary identify of the solid launched on Tuesday (15). None aside from pop star Jennifer Lopez would be the protagonist of the plot, which has not but had many particulars revealed.

The movie is being produced by the streaming platform in partnership with Nuyorican Productions and directed by Brad Peyton, who labored as a producer on Rampage: Total Destruction and drove Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault, two movies that present plenty of destruction and disaster.

Want to remain on high of one of the best tech information of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a abstract of the world’s high tech information for you!

Jennifer Lopez in The Scammers, 2019 (Image: Reproduction/Nuyorican Productions)

The screenplay is written by the producer and screenwriter of the sequence Daybreak, Aron Eli Coleite, and accompanies a synthetic intelligence that, in a bleak future, has additionally come to the conclusion that it’s needed to finish humanity to save lots of the Earth from the destruction to which it’s headed. Lopez would be the protagonist versus villainous AI, confrontation that’s expressed within the official logline, through which we will learn that the one factor she fears most is the opposite AI.

In an official assertion, Peyton stated that “having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this film is a dream come true” as a result of she is aware of “that she will bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity that we all come to admire in her work.”

Atlas you don’t but have a premiere date set. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez could possibly be seen in three extra movies in 2022, when the romantic comedy might be launched Shotgun Wedding, the motion The Mother and the legal drama The Godmother.

Source: Variety