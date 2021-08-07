Black Eyed Peas releases new single “HIT IT” with Saweetie and Lele Pons

– ADVERTISING –



Black Eyed Peas launched, on Friday (06), their new single HIT IT in partnership with Saweetie and Lele Pons. The track was produced by the need.i.am.

The track was launched with the picture of an open mouth tremendous coloured properly within the model of romero britto’s work and within the Twitter the band introduced that the clip will come out subsequent Friday (13), however no particulars had been commented.

Black Eyed Peas launched their newest album “TRANSLATION” in November and in December launched the only “GIRL LIKE ME” with Shakira with a dance problem that was a success on social media. Rapper Saweetie introduced the partnerships “My Girlfriends are My Boyfriends” with Demi Lovato, “Slow Clap” with Gwen Stefani and “Confetti” with Little Mix. Listen to “HIT IT” on the participant on the finish of this put up or in your most well-liked platform by clicking right here.

