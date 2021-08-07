Britney Spears’ father says singer is ‘mentally ill’ and needs to be admitted | Music

According to Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father and profession tutor, the singer’s private tutor Jodi Montgomery mentioned she is “mentally ill” and believes she needs to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

The assertion was made in paperwork recorded by Jamie on Friday (6) in The Superior Court of Los Angeles, the place the lawsuit is filed over the guardianship of the singer, in response to the journal “Variety”.

Montgomery confirmed to the publication that she is worried about Britney, however denied the admission advice and requested Jamie to step down as her daughter’s guardian.

The two share the guardianship of the singer. Jamie takes care of the skilled and monetary facets. Montgomery is liable for the private facet, comparable to medical care.

“On July 9, 2021, I received a call from Mrs. Montgomery,” Jamie mentioned within the paperwork.

According to him, the tutor requested on your assist in coping with her daughter’s issues.

“During our call, Mrs. Montgomery seemed very upset and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behavior and mental health in general. Mrs. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not taking her medications properly, was not following the recommendations of her medical team and refused until she saw some of her doctors.”

Jamie additionally says that Montgomery acknowledged that “many of my daughter’s statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed them to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally ill'”.

He refers to Britney’s testimony to the court docket in June, wherein he labeled the court docket ruling that enables her father management over her life as abusive, idiotic and embarrassing.

Listen to testimony from Britney Spears, who fights for the top of her tutelage, to the American Justice

What Jodi Montgomery says

“Ms. Montgomery is really concerned about ‘the recent behavior and mental health in general’ of Mrs Spears as recorded in Jamie Spears’ statement,” a lawyer for the guardian, Laurieann Wright, confirmed to Variety.

“Considering medical privacy, Mrs. Montgomery cannot go into more detail, other than to say that having her father, Jamie Spears, continue to serve as her guardian in place of a neutral fiduciary professional is having a serious impact on Mrs. Spears’ mental health.”