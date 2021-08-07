Hunger Games Prelude will begin filming in 2022

During a latest quarterly earnings convention name, lionsgate’s president, Joe Drake, revealed some new particulars in regards to the movie adaptation of the prelude to Hunger Games, based mostly on the brand new Suzanne Collins, The Song of Birds and Snakes. He confirmed that they’re planning to start out manufacturing of the challenge within the first half of 2022 and that it’s going to as soon as once more be directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the final three movies within the franchise. Drake additionally revealed that the President Snow-centered prelude is more likely to be launched in late 2023 or early 2024, as pre-production is “advancing very, very well”.

He additionally expressed his confidence within the movie’s launch in theaters. “There’s an audience that wants to go back to theaters”, stated Drake (by way of Deadline). “I believe the market will come back… There will be a strong and robust platform for monetizing our films.”

Published final yr, The Song of Birds and Snakes 64 years earlier than the occasions of the unique trilogy, starting on the morning of the harvest of the Tenth Hunger Games. The official synopsis of the novel says:

“It is the morning of harvest day that will begin the tenth edition of the Hunger Games. In the Capital, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow prepares for his chance at glory as a mentor to the Games. The once-important Snow house goes through difficult times and her fate depends on Coriolanus’ small chance of being able to charm, deceive and manipulate his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute. Luck’s not in his favor. He was given the humiliating task of mentoring the District 12 tribute girl, the worst of the worst. The fates of the two are now intertwined – any choice Coriolanus makes can mean success or failure, triumph or ruin. In the arena, the battle will be deadly. Outside the arena, Coriolanus begins to cling to the already doomed tribute girl… and it should weigh the need to follow the rules and the desire to survive at all costs.”

The movie adaptation might be written by the Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine), based mostly on the bestselling writer’s guide Suzanne Collins. Arndt is not any stranger to the franchise, as he was one of many movie’s writers Hunger Games: On Fire 2013. The movie might be produced by Nina Jacobson, who produced the unique movie collection alongside accomplice Brad Simpson, Collins might be govt producer.

The movie franchise consisting of 4 movies (Hunger Games, On Fire, Hope – Part 1 and Hope – Part 2) had a mixed worldwide gross income of almost $3 billion. Notably, he launched the Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence, to worldwide stardom after the primary movie arrived in 2012 for his portrayal as Katniss Everdeen.

