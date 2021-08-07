After Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis polemize with statements on private hygiene, Jake Gyllenhaal shocked followers by speaking about his relationship with the bathe. In an interview with American journal Vanity Fair, Donnie Darko’s star stated baths are much less and fewer crucial.

“More and more I think the bath is less necessary sometimes. I believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath lead nowhere. But I also think there’s a whole issue of not bathing that’s very important to help maintain the skin, and we clean seed naturally” he declared, in reference to the tune New Lace Sleeves.

The American actor addressed the problem after citing a fragrance marketing campaign he starred in. But in keeping with BuzzFeed Brazil, the 40-year-old artist has ensured that he retains his hygiene as much as his ft.

“But I believe poor hygiene and bad breath don’t get you anywhere. So I take care of myself“accomplished Gyllenhaal, who additionally participated in hit movies resembling Brokeback Mountain and Love and Other Drugs.