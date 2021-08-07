Jennifer Lopez’s ex appears much slimmer and repaginated after termination – Who

+



Alex Rodriguez, ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez confirmed off her new look to followers two weeks after announcement of ending her 1 11-year engagement with Jennifer Lopez. On Instagram, the previous athlete and entrepreneur posted a earlier than and after, exhibiting the variations of his physique in 2020 and now, a lot slimmer and repaginated.

“I left my father’s body in 2020. Anyone else determined to meet their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts, and I finally put the chips in. What food is your weakness?” he mentioned.

Despite having had a noticeable change in silhouette, he didn’t publicly say what number of kilos he misplaced and neither did his technique of slimming.

Alex Rodriguez, ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Engagement Breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez introduced the top of their engagement on April 15. At the time, they issued an official assertion collectively for ‘Today’: “We realize that we are better as friends and hope to continue like this. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared business and projects. We wish each other the best and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to thank everyone who sent kind words and support.”

The official information got here a couple of weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez introduced that they had been “resolving a few things” following rumors that they’d ended their relationship in early March.

The singer was snapbed this week arriving at a music studio in Los Angeles, and by the point, was already with out the millionaire engagement ring and prevented waving to photographers on obligation.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The alliance in query was valued at virtually R$ 10 million. The singer beat the previous athlete on the day of the engagement within the Bahamas in mid-2019. According to E! News, the jewel can be 10-carat diamond, made with emerald reduce.

Jennifer Lopez will get engaged (Photo: Reproduction)

JLo and A-Rod started their relationship in mid-2017 and two years later, in 2019, they received engaged within the Bahamas. Last 12 months, with the pandemic, the 2 went quarantined along with their blended households – Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max David and Emme Maribel, from his earlier relationship with Marc Anthony, and the daughters of former MLB participant Ella and Natasha, who he had with Cynthia Scurtis.