Keira Knightley, star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, says prostitution is one of the only professions in which women earn more than men – Monet

+



Keira Knightley (Photo: Getty Images)

You can classify Keira Knightley as one of the profitable actresses of her era. At the age of 35, the Englishwoman managed to steadiness award-winning movies (‘Desire and Repair’) and main field workplace hits (forward, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, through which she reverse Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom).

However, she is by no means happy with gender inequality in present enterprise, particularly with regard to paycheck, and gave a powerful assertion that summed up the state of issues, even with so many protests and claims for better steadiness lately.

“[Ser modelo] It’s still a career where a woman can earn more than a man. Or prostitution. And that says everything that needs to be said to today’s young women. Your appearance is more important than what you have to say or what you think. And that’s the world we still live in today,” Knightley mentioned within the weekend version of the Australian day by day Telegraph.

Actress Keira Knightley together with her husband, musician James Righton (Photo: Getty Images)

However, the actress, who additionally labored as a mannequin for Chanel, says she has no regrets about having ‘lived’ inside that construction. “I’m super happy with the money I’ve earned, the lifestyle I have because of it and the experiences I’ve had. That gave me incredible opportunities. He says this is horrible for c******, I’m totally against it and this objectification is horrible, but it will still give me the opportunity. Suddenly, I become visible in a world where I’m invisible, and it has merit and it has value, and I could have a better life afterwards. That’s what we’re all still fighting with,” he mentioned. “I go to red carpets where you get 10 notes and you have cameras all over your body. I think that’s the complexity of being a woman in the modern era. ‘

Keira, who has two daughters with husband James Righton – 5-year-old Edie and one-year-old Delilah – also complains about the difference in treatment between mothers and fathers. “Men are usually not anticipated to deal with their kids; is seen as a bonus. Even within the office, my husband is rarely requested about caring for them, whereas i’d be requested continuously, ‘So how are you doing with the children?'” he in contrast.