Kendall Jenner’s rep says $1.8 million lawsuit filed by Italian designer has no ‘merit’ | Pop & Art

At the middle of the dispute is a photograph shoot that was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Italian model alleges that Jenner refused rescheduling proposals, in response to a lawsuit filed by liu jo firm in United States District Court in Manhattan on Monday (2).

The mannequin “continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to comply with an agreement that she was forced to postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesperson for The Society Management, an organization representing Jenner, stated in an emailed assertion.

“Jenner willingly offered to complete the services honoring his commitments,” the assertion added.

Liu Jo is asking for not less than $1.8 million in damages, in response to the criticism.

The model, which in response to the criticism has already paid Jenner $1.35 million for the providers coated by the 2019 contract, stated the mannequin participated in one in every of two scheduled picture shoots and didn’t get a response after attempting to reschedule the second session a number of instances.

The Italian label stated it realized that Jenner was taking part in a photograph shoot for one more model and supplied to separate the price of his personal flight, however the proposal was refused.