Margot Robbie fears she has reached career peak and go ‘downhill’

Margot Robbie, 31, feels she’s within the prime of her profession. The star of hits resembling “Once Again in Hollywood” and “I, Tonya” and who has shared the scene with stars resembling Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron fears that now his skilled life will go “downhill”.

“Honestly, it keeps me up at night, that same question,” she mentioned in an interview with Fox News when requested if she believes she has reached the head of her profession. “I feel like I’m at the top and maybe everything is in decline from here,” Robbie joked, commenting on his participation within the characteristic movie “Suicide Squad”, which premieres on Thursday (5) in theaters and on HBO Max.

“Maybe I’m on top and can’t get any better,” he continued. “I hope that’s not the case, because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there are also a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I’m going to keep climbing as much as I can,” he mentioned.

“In this film we see More independent Arlequina. Apparently, she actually severed her ties with the Joker. She doesn’t seem to be thinking about him,” he says, evaluating that when the character was launched to the general public in “Suicide Squad” (2016), she had a relationship with the Joker, “even though he tried to kill her all the time.”

Robbie additionally recalled that within the characteristic “Birds of Prey: Arlequina and her Fabulous Emancipation” (2020) “she was dealing with the breakup of the relationship. But in the new film, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” he says. “This time, she’s single, ready to mingle, looking for love.”

The actress mentioned she was very pleased with Arlequina’s independence as a personality, which for the primary time just isn’t associated to the Joker, though it appeared within the first movie within the trilogy as his girlfriend. “Seeing it really evolve to a place where it doesn’t even need to be mentioned, it just shows it. I think the character’s popularity grew as she grew emotionally as well. It’s pretty cool,” Robbie concluded.