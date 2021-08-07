Margot Robbie tells how it was to live ‘single and action-ready’ version of Arlequina in ‘Suicide Squad’

As Harley Quinn for the third time, actress revealed the character’s new romantic pursuits and talked about how laborious it’s to cowl your self solely with white make-up

After embodying Arlequina twice within the cinema (in “Suicide Squad” and “Birds of Prey”), the actress Margot Robbie he mentioned that he nonetheless has sides of the character to discover and current to the general public. She mentioned that in “The Suicide Squad”, which premiered in theaters final Thursday, 6, it was “very interesting” to play Harley at a time when she is “single and ready for action”: “She has always had an influence of the Joker too strong or had just finished with him. So James [Gunn, diretor do longa] placed several potential love interests for Arlequina in the course of the film —which don’t always end well—and it was a lot of fun to see this side.”

In addition, Margot mentioned that on this movie, we see a totally centered Arlequina, with a “mission mode” activated. And whereas it is attainable to see all this supply within the nice motion scenes —which, she says, had been complicated to report—that wasn’t the primary problem in manufacturing: “One of the hardest things to do in this film were not the big action scenes, with explosions and struggle, but, rather, redo the makeup of Arlequina and other characters with whom she interacts. When Harley kisses someone, it gets a total mess afterwards,” margot defined, laughing.

The director James Gunn he added that making The Arlequina’s pores and skin even whiter than Margot’s, with make-up, appeared like a fantastic concept on paper, however when it got here to performing, the marks left by the character on different actors and the truth that having to redo the entire portray once more ended up making it extra difficult than anticipated. Idris Elba, who performs Bloodsport within the manufacturing, mentioned that, behind the scenes, they met each morning within the make-up space and, after a “good day”, there went to Margot Robbie to have her complete physique painted with white spray. And this ended up repeating itself a couple of occasions all through the day: “Those were too many funny moments to live. She gave me good morning, took off her clothes and I just listened to the psssshhh of the spray”, he recalled.