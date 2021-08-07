Marvel director wants to make film for majors at MCU

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy at Marvel, desires a much bigger film with Dave Bautista’s character Drax. To The Direct, the filmmaker claims that the hero might give the MCU a darkish story.

It is price mentioning that the point out is simply a will of the director, who additionally instructions The Suicide Squad for DC. There’s nothing confirmed a few undertaking like this at Marvel.

“I wanted to make a movie for Drax’s majors, I would love to do, like a barbaric Drax. Guardians of the Galaxy movies are fables, and I don’t think of them the same way. I don’t want to do them like that (for bigger ones). This would be a different film, in which you could have violence, extremely dark things, which is good, but it would also not be the rock and roll of The Suicide Squad”, defined the director.

The concept would please followers, but it surely ought to hardly occur at Marvel. First, the MCU has the coverage of following the 13-year indicative vary.

In addition, Dave Bautista, marvel’s Drax, claims he’s retiring from mcu after Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The actor believes it is getting exhausting to maintain match to look shirtless within the function movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy nonetheless return in Marvel

At MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy has two commitments. The first is in Thor: Love and Thunder, after which within the group’s third solo movie on Marvel.

Thor: Love and Thunder does not have many story particulars but. However, all indications are that Chris Hemsworth’s hero ventures into the Guardians of the Galaxy.

At the tip of Avengers: Ultimatum, Thor leaves Earth with the cosmic group.

Besides, natalie portman is thought to return again as Jane Foster. The character takes on the mantle of Mighty Thor, whereas additionally in a battle with most cancers.

The solid additionally has Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale would be the villain Gorr, as confirmed by Marvel. Jaimie Alexander of Blind Spot additionally returns as Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe can be Zeus.

Thor 4, or Thor: Love and Thunder, has script and route by Taika Waititi. The Marvel movie arrives on May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives on May 5, 2023, as confirmed by the studio.

