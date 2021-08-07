Marvel recruits key names to pay tribute to the Fantastic Four

Marvel is planning to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the primary comedian of the Fantastic Four. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the writer intends to current to the general public a few of the most essential tales of the group reinvented by iconic comedian artists.

Named Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1, the initiative follows comparable tasks for X-Men and the Captain America.

The Fantastic Four was created sixty years in the past by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. At the time the challenge was introduced as the most important comedian ebook on this planet.

Now, Marvel’s tribute will embody the creators of the group and this second. Hq will replicate, web page by web page, the story of the 1961 launch. Among the illustrations reproduced is the marriage of group members Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Marvel’s CEO, Tom Brevoort, acknowledged in a press launch:

“It’s the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four – and that means it’s a good time to bring together the best and brightest artists Marvel has to offer to be fair to the King.”

In addition Brevoort additionally states:

“This issue not only reimagines that initial edition of Fantastic Four 1961 through the vision of today’s artists, but also the later history of the Annual Fantastic Four #3, in which Reed and Sue were married and the entire Marvel Universe of the period appeared. There is no better way to celebrate this anniversary than by revisiting these classic works. “

Marvel’s assertion is notable for being one of many occasions when Jack Kirby is acknowledged as an actor related to the Marvel Comics. Fans have lengthy saved a sure resentment from the writer for not placing the creator within the place they think about worthy.

The artists who contributed to Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 embody Steve McNiven, who’s caring for the duvet, and Jim Cheung, who will current an alternate cowl.

Fantastic Four in Cinemas

In 2005 the primary movie within the franchise Fantastic Four was launched in theaters.

This is the second movie concerning the crew being filmed. The earlier try, produced by Roger Corman just for the aim of retaining the rights to the movie, it was by no means deliberate for a theatrical launch.

Already this second characteristic is directed by Tim Story and starring by Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Susan Storm / Invisible Woman, Chris Evans like Johnny Storm / Human Torch, Michael Chiklis like Ben Grimm/ The Thing, Julian McMahon as Victor Von Doom / Dr. Doom and Kerry Washington like Alicia Masters.