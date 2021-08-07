Normani talks about mother with cancer in interview and gets emotional

In an interview with the Dana Cortez Show, Normani struggled to carry on to the emotion when speaking about her mom. Andrea Hamilton, the singer’s mom, is on her second prognosis and has been waging a battle with breast most cancers. “We are in the last week of radiotherapy. Thank God I’m so happy for her. It’s been a journey. It’s her second time going through this. It’s been… hard”.” stated Normani.

Check out the complete video of the interview:

Normani developed the concept, recorded and launched “Wild Side” dwelling this household drama. “It is a blessing that I can…. This experience, with my mother, taught me to simply wake up and thank God just for being alive. Being able to wake up this morning and call my mom, call my dad, listen to his flying, it’s a miracle for you. [Minha carreira] It’s something we fight for a lot, not just me. My father had a lot of jobs, and even though we weren’t in a financial position so I could take singing and dance classes, they never showed me what we were going through. They honestly believed in me.”Fired. The singer additionally took the chance to warn individuals about what they are saying on the Internet: you by no means know what somebody goes by.

Fifth Harmony member Normani has proven us a little bit of her solo work, and now, we’ll quickly get a tremendous clip.

The info got here from the singer herself, throughout an interplay with Cardi B on Twitter, the singer confirmed that her subsequent music video might be launched quickly.

“Mother Normani can we please have the ‘what can’t we keep talking about anymore’?” wrote Cardi B whereas sharing a photograph of Normani’s mom.

“The clip soon comes sister,” Normani wrote, leaving us curious and with out giving so many particulars.

